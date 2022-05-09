Mizoram CM Flags-Off Inter-State Bus Service Connecting Tripura 

NET Web Desk

In an effort to establish good relations with its neighboring state – Tripura and promote brotherhood with numerous Zo or Mizo kindred community residing along the region; the Mizoram Chief Minister – Zoramthanga today flagged-off an inter-state bus service from Aizawl to Tripura’s Behliangchip in Jampui Hills.

According to reports, the proposed bus service would be operational between Mizoram’s capital Aizawl and Behliangchhip town in Kanchanpur sub-division of North Tripura district.

As per the Director of State Transport Department – R Lalrammawia, the Mizoram state transport buses would depart from Aizawl on Mondays and Thursdays at 6 AM; and it will return from Behliangchhip in Jampui Hills on Tuesdays and Fridays. The fare for Aizawl-Behliangchhip has been fixed at Rs 476.

During the historic occasion, Zoramthanga expressed hope that such a bus service would foster national cohesion and a pleasant environment between the neighbouring states, while also providing much-needed amenities for passengers on both sides.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Tripura administration for its cooperation in improving the connecting highways.

Meanwhile, the Transport Minister – TJ Lalnuntluanga detailed a brief report of how this project was conceived and operationalized eventually.