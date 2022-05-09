‘Mizoram Legislative Assembly’ Observing Golden Jubilee; Discusses Importance Of Legislators

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Golden Jubilee of the ‘Mizoram Legislative Assembly’ is underway. As part of the event, a seminar was organized at Assembly Annex with the Chief Minister Zoramthanga in attendance.

Speaking at the function, Chief Minister asserted that the state Legislative Assembly is fortunate to be celebrating its 50th anniversary with a chamber that efficiently discusses each session.

He also voiced his wish for a more intelligent discourse during a future event, which he believes would be beneficial to the state.

Meanwhile, the former Speaker of the House – Dr. Kenneth Chawngliana presented a paper on “The importance of Legislators for the development of a country” and H. Lalrinawma, Commisioner and Secretary of Mizoram Legislative Assembly presented a paper on “Relationship between the Legislature and the Executive”.

The Former Legislators Association of Mizoram (FLAM) and MLA attended the function.

In addition, Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati will host a cultural event today evening, and the Assembly Special Session will take place tomorrow.