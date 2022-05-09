Narcotics, Timber Worth Of Rs 4 Crores Seized From Manipur 

NET Web Desk

The Churachandpur & Tengnoupal Battalions of Assam Rifles under the auspices of IGAR (South) intercepted cross-border smuggling of narcotics and timber worth of Rs 4 crores from two separate operations.

The security forces nabbed a drug peddler from Churachandpur’s Selshi hamlet and confiscated 350 gms of narcotics, worth of Rs 1.40 Crores.

In another incident, the Assam Rifles troops intercepted two trucks carrying illicit timber worth of Rs 2.60 crores from Kulyang hamlet of Tengnoupal district.

Meanwhile, the recovered contrabands and apprehended traffickers were handed over to the Churachandpur Police Department and the Tengnoupal Forest Department, respectively, for further investigation.