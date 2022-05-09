Residents Of ‘Bodoland Territorial Region’ Will Be Empowered Socially, Economically : Union Home Minister 

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah today performed the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ of the Border Security Force (BSF) Central Workshop and Store (CENWOSTO) in Tamulpur on the first day of his two-day visit to Assam.

Shah also launched Khadi and Village Industries products at the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) canteen.

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sharma, Bodoland Territorial Region Chief Executive Member (CEM) – Pramod Bodo, Union Home Secretary, Director General of BSF and Chairman of Khadi Village Industries Board were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the event organized in Tamulpur, Shah stated that whenever he visits Bodoland, he returns to Delhi with new enthusiasm and a lot of good wishes.

“When I visited Bodoland for the first time seven years ago, our government was not in power and the youth here were fighting with weapons and politics of violence was being played out and hundreds of youths were killed. At that time, during the Assam Assembly elections, we had promised that if we form the government, we will quell terrorism by driving it out of Assam. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister – Narendra Modi and the untiring efforts of the Chief Minister of Assam – Himanta Biswa Sharma, the Ministry of Home Affairs of India has worked to establish peace in Assam, by negotiating with all armed groups. In Assam alone, more than 9,000 people from armed groups have chosen to surrender and join the national mainstream and the most important example is the Bodoland Accord.” – asserted Shah.

He further added that within such a short span of time the central administration and Assam Government have fulfilled 90 per cent of the terms of the agreement and have fulfilled the promise we made with Bodoland.

The Union Home Minister remarked that establishment of a Central Workshop and Store, repair and supply of weapons to Central Armed Forces will be done from Assam itself, thereby ensuring the security of the northeastern state.