Stolen Vehicles Recovered From Manipur; 1 Held 

NET Web Desk

The Bishnupur police have recently apprehended an offender for his claimed participation in fabricating stolen vehicle documentation, car theft, and re-registration of such vehicles.

Identified as Sawmlian Vaiphei; the accused is a resident of Torbung Bazaar.

Meanwhile, the security forces have confiscated one TATA Xenon, one Renault Duster, one gypsy and one Activa from his possession.

Taking to Facebook, the Manipur CM – N. Biren Singh wrote “In continuation of oir drive against the rampant vehicle theft cases, Bishnupur police have apprehended one person who has been identified as Sawmlian Vaiphei (31) of Torbung Bazaar. He is accused for involving in making forged documents of stolen vehicles, vehicle theft and re-registration of such vehicles. From his possession, one TATA Xenon, one Renault Duster, one gypsy and one Activa was seized.”