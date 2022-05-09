Tripura : Fourteen Bangladeshi Nationals Held From Sepahijala 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Altogether, 14 Bangladeshi nationals were detained by the vigilant troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) at the Indo-Bangla international border of Tripura’s Madhupur under Sepahijala district.

Police sources claimed “The detained persons were suspected to be Rohingyas but prima facie evidence suggested that these people are Bangladeshi nationals who crossed the international borders in search of work.”

The SDPO of Bishalgarh sub-division in Sepahijala district, Rahul Das told Northeast Today, “On suspicion of being Rohingyas, the BSF troops posted at the international boundary of India and Bangladesh detained them. Later, they were handed over to police for further investigation. At Madhupur police station premises, the illegal infiltrators were questioned. They confessed that they are Bangladeshi nationals”.

“The majority of the detainees are minor children and could be from the same family. The primary investigation revealed that they have crossed the borders in search of work. However, a probe is in progress”, Das added.