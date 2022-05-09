Union Home Minister – Amit Shah Arrives In Assam; To Inaugurate Multiple Projects 

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah arrived at Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport, for a two-day tour to unveil and launch several projects on the first anniversary of Himanta Biswa Sarma-led administration.

Its worthy to note that the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government will observe its one year into power on Tuesday i.e., May 10.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “Honoured to receive Adarniya HM Shri @AmitShah ji at LGBI Airport, Guwahati. Adarniya Griha Mantri ji will attend several events over next two days in Assam. We’ve always been blessed by the generous guidance of Hon HM. Looking forward to his precious margdarshan.”

During this event, the Union Minister will address a public rally at the Khanapara field in Guwahati on Tuesday, dedicating multiple projects, including Super Specialty Hospital and National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU).

He will also lay the foundation stone for various projects on the day, including Public Auditoriums, Integrated DC Office, Police Commissionarate Building, and Guwahati Police Reserve Bhawan.

According to a senior official of the Assam Home Department, “the Union Home Minister is likely to visit Mankachar Border Outpost (BOP) and interact with Border Security Force (BSF) officials on May 9, and inaugurate the BSF’s Central Store and Workshop, as well as promote khadi and village industries products in Tamulpur.”

Shah will also inaugurate the Census Office (through physical mode) and SSB Buildings (through virtual mode) at Amingaon in Kamrup (Metro) district.

On May 10, the Union Home Minister will present President’s Color to Assam Police for its service over the last 25 years in Guwahati.

Assam is the tenth state of the nation to be awarded with the President’s Color for exceptional achievement in combatting insurgency, regulating crime, preserving law and order, and safeguarding lives and property.