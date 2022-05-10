Tripura Police Apprehended Three Rohingyas From Agartala Railway Station

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 10, 2022 : Tripura police on Tuesday arrested three Rohingyas from Agartala Railway Station on their way to Delhi after fleeing from a camp in neighbouring country Bangladesh. The three Rohingyas include two minor girls and a man.

As a result, police are investigating the possibility of the incident being linked to trafficking in women. Incidentally, the movement of Rohingyas in Tripura has increased a lot recently.

According to the official of Amtali police station, three persons were arrested by the staff of Beat police and Special Branch after receiving information that they were roaming around Siddhi Ashram area on Tuesday. They were brought to the police station and interrogated. It was learned that all the three were residents of Myanmar and had fled from the Bangladesh camp.

One of the arrested minors said that they had come to Tripura to visit their sister’s house in Delhi. They decided to go to Delhi by train. However, the police arrested them from near the station and brought them to the police station. Mohammad Farooq was taking the two minors to Delhi. He said he was taking the girl to his sister’s house in Delhi as he was a resident of the same village.

Police said nothing objectionable was found from the three. Some documents have been found. Everything is being investigated. They will be handed over to the court tomorrow. The police said the three were sheltered in refugee camps in Bangladesh. They fled from there and came to Tripura to go to Delhi.

However, the incident is linked to the women trafficking ring, the Tripura police are investigating the possibility because, young man caught with the two minors is not their relative. Moreover, there is a difference between the two minors in terms of language. Consequently, police find their movements suspicious enough.

Incidentally, the movement of Rohingyas in Tripura has increased a lot recently. Police have detained more than 200 Rohingyas in Tripura over a two-month period. Most of them were women. Therefore, a detailed investigation is needed into today’s incident.