COVID-19 Update : Nagaland Reports 2 Fresh New Cases; Pushing Tally To 35,492

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Nagaland on Tuesday have registered two fresh new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 35,492, as informed by a health department official. These two new cases were detected in Dimapur district.

However, the state’s coronavirus death toll remained at 760, as no fatalities have been reported during the last 24 hours. Nagaland now has 3 active COVID-19 cases, while 33,244 people have recuperated from the disease, the official said.

According to PTI report, altogether 1,485 coronavirus patients have migrated to other states till date.

Meanwhile, the state has so far tested a total of 4,72,691 samples for the infection. Over 17,69,025 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state so far.