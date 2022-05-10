First Edition Of ‘Nagaland Edu Connect’ Conclave Underway In Kohima  

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The 1st Nagaland Edu Connect Conclave themed on “Investment for the future” is underway at Capital Convention Centre, Kohima.

The Advisor of School Education & SCERT – KT Sukhalu; and Advisor of Technical Education & Elections – Medo Yhokha graced the inaugural function as Chief Patron and Keynote Speaker respectively.

Sukhalu in his inaugural address stated that the Edu Connect Conclave is an opportunity being brought to the doorsteps of the students’ community. He urged them not to shy away but make the best use of the opportunity at their disposal. He said that many students study without realizing their potential. Sukhalu encouraged them to avail the opportunities through the Edu Connect Conclave by interacting and knowing the prospect of their future.

The Advisor stated that growth and diversification have not had equitable reach, either geographically or in terms of awareness, across the State. He stressed the need to address these challenges and said that lack of awareness should not lead to the loss of opportunity for the students. Sukhalu stated that the Edu Connect Conclave is a step towards facilitating an educational interface between top colleges, institutions & universities in India and students in Nagaland. He encouraged the students to go beyond the State and explore opportunities across the country and the rest of the world.

Delivering his keynote address, Advisor, Medo Yhokha lamented that the political unrest in Nagaland is stopping investors from investing in the State. He stated that the purpose of the Edu Connect Conclave is to provide a platform and rope in investors/ firms desiring to invest in the educational sector in the State. The Advisor added that the State Government is committed to providing all possible help to them. He encouraged the setting up of educational institutions as a huge opportunity which he said will be a winning situation for the investor and the State.

CEO, IDAN, Alemtemshi Jamir in his welcome address highlighted the need to move away from colonial and imperial systems of education. Jamir believes that the education sector will emerge as an industry. He stated that education is not a mandate of IDAN, but they have taken up the Edu Connect Conclave as an opportunity.

Vice-Chancellor, Mizoram University, Prof. K.R.S. Sambasiva Roa gave a presentation on Investment in the Educational Sector in Nagaland while Vice-Chancellor, North East Christian University, Dr. Darlando Khathing presented the admission procedure for joining the higher education institute of learning. Various other presentations on scholarships, career guidance, faculty development, etc. were also highlighted during the day.

The two day Edu Connect Conclave is being organized by the Investment & Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN) in association with the Northeast Education Council (NEEC). The primary aim of the Conclave is to attract prominent educational institutions to open branches of the institutions in Nagaland. It will also serve as a one-stop center, where the students can get first-hand knowledge about the institutions.