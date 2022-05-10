Manipur : Active Cadres Of Banned Terror Outfit – ZUF(J) Apprehended From Noney 

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against insurgency activities, the Noney Battalion of Assam Rifles recently apprehended two active cadres of the proscribed terror outfit – Zeliangrong United Front(J) from Noney District.

Based on specific inputs, the security forces nabbed these cadres from National Highway – 37 towards Awangkhul at Manipur’s Noney District.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of the paramilitary troop wrote “ASSAM RIFLES APPREHENDS TWO ACTIVE CADRES IN MANIPUR Noney Battalion of Assam Rifles, on 07 May, apprehended two active cadres of ZUF (J) group on National Highway – 37 towards Awangkhul at Noney District, Manipur.”