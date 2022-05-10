Manipur : Violent Clash Erupted; Following Demolition Of Residential Quarters In New Checkon 

NET Web Desk

Violent conflict erupted, when officials attempted to demolish residential quarters in New Checkon’s “Tribal Colony”. Two people sustained severe injuries after police used tear gas to disperse a mob protesting the demolition.

However, the All Tribal Students’ Union of Manipur (ATSUM) stated that four people were injured as a result of police intervention. While attempting to control the throng, police used tear gas shells.

The event occurred when the residents of Tribal Colony protested the State Government’s decision to demolish the quarters to make room for a new building.

Meanwhile, a tear gas shell fired near the quarter of Tengnoupal SP B Golianmang while attempting to control the mob injured Songbiakthang Hangsing on his right cheek and Somila Raikhan on her left ankle.

The injured were taken to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) hospital for treatment.

According to several Tribal Colony residents, the State Government failed to provide advance notice and make alternate arrangements for relocating the tenants.

He claimed that if the government had made an alternate option before ordering them to quit their lodgings, the inhabitants would gladly accept the order.