Meghalaya CM Unveils ‘Lakadong Festival’; Cheques Worth Over Rs 1 Crores Distributed To 15 CMCs 

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad K. Sangma today asserted that state administration has commenced the extraction of curcumin from turmeric, the first-ever initiative along northeastern regions.

He claims that the extraction technique is “indigenous”, and that in the near future, superior technology with worldwide acceptance would be offered.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya CM wrote “Happy that Meghalaya’s Gold Spice is getting due recognition in our Golden Jubilee of Statehood At the #LakadongFestival today we are joined by lakadong farmers from #WestJaintiaHills. Our approach from scheme-mode to mission-mode will fulfill our vision for our farmers”

He also distributed cheques worth a total of Rs 1.5 Crores were given to 15 Collective Marketing Centres (CMCs).

During the event, Sangma also handed-over turmeric polishers, and washers to the farmers’ collective at Laskein.

“These machines are immensely complementing the hardwork of our Lakadong turmeric farmers in the area. We will continue to support their endeavors.” – he added.

Meanwhile, the CM also tested the curcumin level of Lakadong turmeric from Laskein with the machine from @Spices_Board.

According to a Twitter post, the curcumin content of turmeric was found to be 9.36 percent. Previously, this test was only available in Kolkata.

Addressing the gathering, Sangma asserted that the Lakadong Festival is the culmination of a four-year journey that began with concerns about the Lakadong turmeric farmers’ hardships.

“It was then that we decided, we needed to go into mission mode in order to push Lakadong turmeric production and value addition,” – he said.

He also mentioned that officials and departments follow a scheme-based method, which explains why the final or output isn’t as desired.

“The goal should be to raise farmers’ income through boosting their production by providing them with training and capacity building,” he continued.