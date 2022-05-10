Meghalaya : Veteran Politician & Former Jowai Legislator – Sing Mulieh Passes Away 

NET Web Desk

The veteran politician and former Jowai legislator – Sing Mulieh breathed his last today morning at his residence in Loompyrdi Iongpiah.

He died of a heart attack, and his mortal remains were quickly transported to his ancestral hamlet of Ialong. Mulieh’s last rites slated to take place on Thursday.

Mulieh was a two time MLA and was also a Member of the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC). He served as a member of the Jowai Assembly Constituency for two years, from 1998 to 2003.

Meanwhile, he was selected as the Chief Executive Member (CEM) and held various positions in JHADC during his long tenure from 1978 to 1994.

In 2008, he lost the Jowai seat to senior Congress leader Dr. R C Laloo, owing to the decision to relocate the Jowai Civil Hospital from Panaliar to Ialong.

Mulieh was planning a comeback in 2023 as a BJP candidate in the Jowai constituency. In some parts of the electorate, he had already begun door-to-door campaigning, and the response had been positive.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya CM – Conrad Sangma expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. “I extend my sincere condolences to the family, loved ones & supporters of Former Minister, Shri Sing Mulieh on his passing. As a veteran statesman, Ma Sing played an active role in the development of the State & was deeply admired by the people. May he Rest In Peace” – he wrote.