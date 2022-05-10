Nagaland Civilian Killings : Investigation Concludes, Report Undergoing Legal Scrutiny; Says Army Chief 

NET Web Desk

Death of innocent civilians across the Mon district of Nagaland, due to the incessant spraying of bullets by Indian Army sparked indignation across Northeastern regions, especially among Nagaland residents who demanded expedite probe into the matter.

However, the Army Chief – Gen Manoj Pande, who took over as the new Army chief last month, announced on Monday that the inquiry into the Dec 4 firing incident at Nagaland’s Mon district is now complete, and the report is undergoing legal scrutiny.

Addressing the mediapersons, Gen Pande shared that “the investigation into the Mon incident has been completed. The report has been submitted and presently the legal scrutiny of the report is taking place.”

As per Gen Pande, the report’s conclusions might be used to modify the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and drills.

“If we identify some people who have not followed the regular operating procedures and instructions, we will take action in accordance with the due process of military law,” he continued.

Its worthy to note that the demand for AFSPA repeal also gained momentum after the tragic incident of December 4, when innocent civilians identified as coal-miners were gunned down by security forces in Mon district of Nagaland.

The unfortunate incident is basically the repercussion of botched army operation, which mistook the civilians as insurgents from the Yung Aung faction of the banned militant outfit – National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K). A high-level inquiry headed by a Major General was constituted to probed the firing incident.