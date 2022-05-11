Assam Government Inks Pact With NDDB; Intends To Enhance Daily Milk Output

NET Web Desk

In a bid to enhance the daily milk output in the northeastern state to over a million litres, the Assam Government today inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) for a five-year period.

According to the agreement, NDDB would oversee the managerial operations of East Assam Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union Limited.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote “Aiming at increasing daily milk production in State to over a million litre, Govt of Assam signed an MoU with National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). Under the MoU, @NDDB_Coop will look after the managerial operations of East Assam Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union Ltd.”

“The MoU will benefit a huge number of milk farmers from eastern districts of Assam. A cattle feed plant at Changsari for production of nutritious, concentrated cattle feed has also been commissioned.” – he further added.

The MoU will benefit a huge number of milk farmers from eastern districts of Assam. A cattle feed plant at Changsari for production of nutritious, concentrated cattle feed has also been commissioned. pic.twitter.com/TiduW0rwSm — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 11, 2022

Addressing the milk cooperative unions from across northeastern regions, Sarma underlined the importance of bringing together the dairy cooperatives from all over the region.

Its worthy to note that the West Assam Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union Ltd (WAMUL), popularly known as Purabi Dairy, hosted the first-ever ‘North East Dairy Cooperative Conclave’ 2022 at Guwahati’s Srimanta Shankardev Kalakshetra Auditorium, in collaboration with National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India Limited (NCDFI).

The event drew around 500 dairy farmers from Assam and another 100 from neighbouring northeastern states.