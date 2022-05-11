Assam : Much-Anticipated ‘Gunotsav 2022’ Kicks-Off In 10 Districts

NET Web Desk

In order to rehabilitate the education sector which was severely hit by COVID-19, thereby contributing significantly to pupils’ overall development; the much-anticipated ‘Gunotsav 2022’ kicked-off from today i.e. May 11.

Inaugurated by the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sharma; this event will include 46,000 schools which will be assessed for quality evaluation of 42.50 lakh pupils and identifying learning gaps.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “Happy to start my day by interacting with students as part of #Gunotsav2022 at Ghorabandha Junior Basic School & BJ Girls Junior Basic School at Sipajhar, Darrang 42,50,224 students from 46,000 schools will take part in this Gunotsav to be held in 3 phases from May 11 to June 4.”

“In 1st phase from 11-14 May, evaluation will be be conducted in Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Karbi Anglong, Karimganj & Nagaon for Class I-IX. Govt, provincialised, tea garden-managed, elementary & secondary schools will participate.” – he further added.

Organized by the Education Department and Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission; this event will be held in three phases. In the first phase – Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Karimganj, Karbi-Anglong and Nagaon will be covered.

In the second phase – Barpeta, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Majuli, Morigaon, Sivasagar, South-Salmara-Mankachar, Tinsukia and Udalguri will be covered.

However, Baksa, Cachar, Chirang, Dhubri, Dima-Hasao, Jorhat, Kamrup-M, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Sonitpur and West Karbi-Anglong will be covered in the third phase.

All government, provincialized, tea garden management schools of elementary and secondary levels will be covered during ‘Gunotsav 2022’.

Its worthy to note that the BJP-led state government adopted Gunotsav from the Gujarat model of the school evaluation programme with the same nomenclature in 2017.