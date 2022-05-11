Assam : TMC leader – Abhishek Banerjee’s Security Personnel ‘Misbehaves’ With Scribes

NET Web Desk

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) politician – Abhishek Banerjee’s security staff allegedly misbehaved with a group of scribes in Assam’s Guwahati.

This incident was reported today from outside the ITA auditorium at Machkhowa region of Guwahati, Assam.

Its worthy to note that TMC’s National General Secretary – Abhishek Banerjee is currently in Guwahati to unveil an office of the party in Assam.

According to the scribes, these security personnel accompanying the TMC leader from West Bengal misbehaved with them; and instructed them to “wait and see after three years”.

Notably, the forthcoming assembly elections across the state is slated to be held in 2026.

According to sources, this section of journalists “made an unnecessary uproar because checking at the ITA auditorium’s entry gate is mandatory, especially when a senior political leader is there”.