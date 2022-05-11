Assam : Two More Youths Allegedly Joins Proscribed Terror Outfit – ULFA-I 

NET Web Desk

Two more youths from Assam have allegedly joined the proscribed terror outfit – United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

Identified as – Abhilesh Bora and Manab Deka; both the accused are residents of Moran and Guwahati respectively.

Abhilesh Bora, a singer by profession, has been missing from his house since May 5. He allegedly walked out to repair his phone and never returned, leaving his wife and 2-years-old child behind.

His family members believe he has joined ULFA-I and therefore pleaded him to return back home.

Meanwhile, Manab Deka – a resident of Guwahati’s Geetamandir has also been missing since May 5. An engineer by profession, Deka indicated of joining ULFA-I through the last communication to his brother.

The news of the influx comes just days after the organization nabbed two alleged spy cadres – Sanjib Sarma and Dhanjit Das, in its camp, according to a statement released on May 7.