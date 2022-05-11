COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 33 New Cases; 15.46% Positivity Rate 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 33 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 15.46%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 200. While, a total of 2,27,794 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 697 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 427 samples were tested on May 10, 2022, out of which 14 samples belonged to males, while 19 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,26,897. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) identified 33 positive cases.