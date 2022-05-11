Manipur : Two Documentaries Selected For ’17th Edition Of Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) 2022′ 

NET Web Desk

Two Manipuri documentary films – Borun Thokchom’s ‘I Rise’ and James Khangembam’s ‘Meiram-The Fireline’ have been shortlisted for the 17th edition of Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) 2022 under the Documentary, Short Fiction and Animation categories.

Organized by the Films Division, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; this festival will be held in Mumbai from May 29 to June 4.

Both the young Manipur filmmakers have been invited to attend the renowned event, which is one of the largest documentary film festivals in the world.

Borun Thokchom’s documentary film ‘I Rise’ has been selected for the National Competition section of MIFF 2022; whereas James Khangembam’s debut documentary ‘Meiram-The Fireline’ has been picked for the International Prism section.

‘I Rise’ is a 52-minute Indian documentary film based on the true story of Laishram Sarita Devi, a seven-time Asian Championship medalist. Directed and cinematographed by national award-winning filmmaker – Borun Thokchom; this film has been produced by the Films Division Mumbai.

James Khangembam’s ‘Meiram-The Fireline’ is a 33-minute documentary film on forest conservation at the Punsilok area of the Langol hills started by Loiya Moirangthem and his group of friends.

