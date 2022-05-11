Meghalaya : ‘Living Root Bridges’ Features In National Geographic’s List Of “World’s Most Incredible Places” 

NET Web Desk

Meghalaya’s renowned Umshiang Double-Decker “Living Root Bridge” – a trailblazer depicting the botanical & socio-cultural links between nature and human civilization, got featured in the National Geographic TV’s list as one of the incredible places in the world to explore.

Apart from India’s “living root bridges”, three more destinations from Peru, Everest and Egypt were highlighted on National Geographic TV.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of National Geographic TV wrote “So many incredible places to explore… so little time. Which of these #NatGeo locations is at the top of your bucket list?”

Responding to the same, the Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma wrote “Our Living Root Bridge featured in @NatGeoTV as one of the incredible places in the world to explore. Sharing the photo of one of many Living Root Bridges in our state.”

Locally referred as Jingkieng Jri, “the Living Root Bridge” highlights symbiotic relationship between Nature and human culture to a global audience, stressing on the need to adopt a balanced approach between economy and ecology.

Its worthy to note that the living root bridges are conserved by the communities of Meghalaya through their sacred customary practice of preserving the groves known as ‘Law Kyntang’.

According to scientists, ‘Living Root Bridges’ are house to several critically-endangered species of flora and fauna, and therefore is a major reason to be considered as an UNESCO World Heritage site.

Considered to be one of the finest creations, the ‘Living Root Bridges’ are made from rubber tree roots, known as Ficus elastica tree. Their tangled webs of roots provides a stable alternative to wooden bridges.