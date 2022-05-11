Pollution-Free-India Vision : Bengaluru Youth Embarks On 30,000 Kms Expedition To Assam’s Tangla

NET Web Desk

In order to register name in the Guinness Book of World Records, a 32-year-old Bengaluru youth is on a spectacular 30,000-kilometer journey in an electric rickshaw.

The Bengaluru-based fitness trainer – Jothi Viknesh arrived at Tangla town in Assam’s Udalguri district on Tuesday as part of the expedition.

Viknesh is on a spectacular adventure in his three-wheeled e-rickshaw, attempting to set a Guinness World Record for the most distance covered by an e-rickshaw; with an intent to propagate the message of ‘Pollution Free India’.

He has already covered 11,800 kilometres, crossing through Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Odisha, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Tripura, and Nagaland.

“I hope to break the existing Guinness Record of 20,000 kilometres by covering 30,000 kilometres,” Viknesh remarked.

Viknesh added that the most exciting aspect of his journey so far has been meeting people from other cultures and eating habits; and therefore claims that the region’s vibrancy of different cultures has made him fall in love with it.

“The e-rickshaw needs to be charged for four hours, which provides an output of 100-120 kilometres per full charge. The biggest challenge is finding charging points, which is almost non-existent in the country, and I have to rely on generous people for charging the vehicle, as well as food and shelter on many occasions.” – he continued.