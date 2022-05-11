Tripura : Three Students From France Visits Agartala To Learn About Ongoing ASCL Projects 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Three students from Sciences Po, French visited Tripura’s capital city Agartala to acquire knowledge regarding Haora River Front Development Project being implemented by the Agartala Smart City Limited (ASCL).

On Sunday last, the team of three students arrived at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport here in Agartala and left the state on Wednesday morning.

A higher official of ASCL in condition of anonymity told Northeast Today, “During their visit, the students in Agartala inspected various projects under Smart Cities Mission including Integrated Control and Command Centre (ICCC) and the project site at State Museum (Ujjayanta Palace).

The students also had an interaction with those families who were rehabilitated from banks of River Haora to Radhanagar housing complex under the Haora River Front Development Project.

Besides, they also had discussions with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ASCL Dr Sailesh Kumar Yadav on various significant agendas.

“The French Development Agency funded for the Haora River Front Development Project and the French students arrived in Agartala to witness the developmental initiatives taken by the ASCL”, the official said.

Its worthy to mention here that Didier Talpain, Consul General of France, Embassy of France (Kolkata) along with members of French Development Agency (AFD) and representatives from National Institute of Urban Affairs visited the rehabilitated families of Haora River Front Development in the last week of March 2022.

Notably, ASCL received a project worth Rs 99 crore under Smart Cities Mission of the government of India and French Development Agency (AFD) for beautification of the banks of Haora River in Agartala city. The total stretch to be renovated is 8 KMs and 800 metres long on both the sides of the river.