Arunachal Pradesh : ‘Dry-Days’ Declared In Itanagar From May 14-16 

NET Web Desk

On account of the 26th general conference-cum-election of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU); the Itanagar Capital Complex (ICC) administration has proclaimed ‘dry days’ along the region from May 14-16.

According to an order issued by the ICR district magistrate Talo Potom, “it is thought that regulating the sale of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in the Capital Complex is vital to maintain peace and tranquility, thereby ensuring a smooth electoral process.”

“All the retailers/wholesalers of IMFL within the entire jurisdiction of Capital, Itanagar shall remain closed on the aforementioned days. Further, selling/serving of liquors in hotels, restaurants, clubs, bars and other establishments to any one, whomsoever may be, is hereby prohibited. Anybody found violating this order shall be prosecuted as per the law and the license shall be suspended forthwith,” the order further reads.

The DM has ordered that the Capital Superintendent of Police, as well as all executive magistrates and tax and excise superintendents of Itanagar, Naharlagun, and Banderdewa, enforce the order.