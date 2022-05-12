Arunachal Pradesh : Speaker – Pasang Dorjee Sona Re-Elected As ‘CPA India Region Zone-III’ For Second Term 

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker – Pasang Dorjee Sona has been re-elected as the chairman of ‘Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone-III’ for the second term.

The decision was undertaken during the CPA India Region Zone-III executive committee’s meeting held on Wednesday.

Addressing the executive meeting, Sona extended his gratitude to all the speakers of CPA India Region Zone III for placing their trust and faith in him to lead the organization for the second time.

“I am genuinely humbled and honoured to be re-elected as the chairman of the CPA India Region (Zone-III). I accept the responsibility with humility and express my gratitude to all members for placing their trust in me and entrusting me with the responsibilities for another two years. I’m excited to work on improving regional collaboration and growth,” Sona added.

Sona mentioned that CPA’s goals are to enhance awareness of the constitutional, legislative, economic, social, and cultural dimensions of parliamentary democracy, and therefore invited all the speakers to contribute equally to the organization.

During the meeting, the executive members also discussed ways to strengthen the North East Region Institute of Parliamentary Studies and Research’s activities (NERIPSTR). They expressed their opinions and suggestions, which were considered for further debate at the next meeting.