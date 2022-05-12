Assam : Lady Cop – Junmoni Rabha Faces Corruption Charges

NET Web Desk

The valiant lady cop from Assam – Junmoni Rabha is once again sparking headlines; following the revelation of cases lodged against Rabha under corruption.

According to reports, Rabha who works as a sub-inspector with the Assam police, is expected to be detained on corruption charges.

Currently posted at the Kaliabor Police Station in Assam’s Nagaon district, a total of 7 First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered against the cop at a police station in Majuli district. However, three are claimed to be non-bailable charges.

Its worthy to note that recently, the “fearless” lady cop has apprehended her fiancé – Rana Pogag on fraud allegations. Pogag falsely claiming to work for the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in Assam.

Besides, he is also accused of scamming people by offering them jobs at the ONGC in exchange for money. Learning about her fiancé’s alleged misdeeds, Rabha filed a First Information Report (FIR) and he was detained as a result of it.