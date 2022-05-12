Assam : ‘Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary’ To Close Elephant & Jeep Safari From May 16 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Forest Department declared the closure of elephant safari and jeep safari facilities at the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary for the tourist season 2021-2022 from May 16.

This was mentioned in a recent notification issued by the Divisional Forest Officer of the Guwahati Wildlife Division.

Its worthy to note that the state forest department had already extended the ‘jeep safari’ service in Kaziranga National Park, culminating by the end of May 2022. However, for the current tourist season 2021-22, the national park’s jeep safari has been extended until May 31, modifying its prior notification.

According to reports, the change was made in the interest of public service and on short notice due to traffic conditions.