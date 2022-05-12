COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 55 New Cases; 12.09% Positivity Rate 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 55 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 12.09%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 209. While, a total of 2,27,849 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 697 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 455 samples were tested on May 11, 2022, out of which 23 samples belonged to males, while 32 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,26,943. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) & TrueNat identified 54 & 1 positive cases respectively.