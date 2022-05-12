IPFT Will Not Merge With Any Other Political Party, Says Supremo – NC Debbarma

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 12, 2022: Tripura BJP’s allied partner IPFT on Thursday organized an interim state conference at Nazrul Kalakshetra here in Agartala where party’s veteran leader Narendra Chanda Debbarma has been unanimously re-elected as the party president ousting incumbent president Mevar Kumar Jamatia.

A wave of insurrection immersed soon after IPFT declared Mevar Kumar Jamatia was elected as party president during a two-day long state conference held on April 02-03 last.

In a press conference after the day-long interim conference held on Thursday, newly elected IPFT supremo NC Debbarma said that the conspirators against the party have been identified and disciplinary actions will be initiated against them.

The IPFT has 33 divisional committees across Tripura. An interim conference has been organized as per the need. In all, 410 delegates from 28 divisional committees and a total of 600 people including various observers participated in the conference.

According to him, since the formation of IPFT in 2009, there has been continuous movement in Tripura and Delhi. The movement is going on with the political demands of the party. The coalition government is being run in Tripura after contesting and winning the assembly elections in 2018 in alliance with the BJP.

He said the BJP-IPFT coalition government was in power in Tripura and would remain so in the future. The work of the cabinet will be managed by the two partners. To be clear, the IPFT will not merge with any other political party. Such a decision has been taken on the basis of consensus in today’s conference.

On this day, he warned that there is a conspiracy against the party, it will not be accepted. There is propaganda that the IPFT will merge with the regional team. His strong message is that the conspirators against the party have been identified and the party will be forced to take disciplinary action against them.

NC Debbarma said the party had to hold an interim conference within a month in view of the emergency situation. It was not possible to take some decisions at the state conference on April 2 and 3 last. In today’s conference, that unfinished work has been completed. He said that the Central Committee of the IPFT, the Central Working Committee and the Advisory Committee have been formed.

The 4 out of 6 MLAs of IPFT were present in today’s conference. After the state conference on April 3, the president of the IPFT, Tribal Welfare Minister Mebar Kumar Jamatia was elected. However, it has been made clear today that the party’s supremo is Revenue Minister NC Debbarma. He is the president. Besides, other office bearers are also in their respective posts. In this case, it is not clear whether Mevar Kumar Jamatia is the general secretary of the party or whether he has been removed.