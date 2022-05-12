Large Stash Of Narcotics Confiscated From Manipur; 2 Held 

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against drug menace, the security forces apprehended a drug peddler and confiscated a massive stash of narcotics from his possession in RIMS Road, Lamphel.

Based on specific inputs, the Imphal East Commando launched an operation and nabbed the peddler.

Identified as – Thanglianmang Zou @ Mangcha; the accused is a resident of Churachandpur District.

During the operation, the security forces recovered 10 soap cases of suspected Heroin powder and a mobile phone. On further investigation, the accused admitted that he had frequently transported Heroin from Churachandpur to Imphal and delivered it to another offender, identified as – Rojit of New-Checkon.

Meanwhile, in another incident, the Senapati Police have apprehended one person who has been identified as Paoginmang Kipgen (23) of Kangpokpi from Saparmeina bazaar and recovered approximately 12 grams of suspected brown sugar.

