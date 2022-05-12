Meet Hedayat Ali – The Seventh Assam-Based Alpinist To Scale Mt Everest

NET Web Desk

Hedayat Ali, who hails from Hajo in Assam, became the seventh Assamese to scale Mount Everest on Thursday morning.

Ali, who is a software engineer and currently settled in California, reached the top of Mount Everest at around 7:30 AM.

This is the season’s first Mount Everest expedition. Hedayet climbed the peak with 11 other mountaineers, as part of an International team.

In addition, he ascended Europe’s highest peak – Mount Elbrus, Mount Acconogua in 2019, and Africa’s highest peak – Mount Kilimanjaro, in 2018.

Its worthy to note that the first Assamese to climb Mount Everest was Tarun Saikia, a resident of Guwahati. As part of the 1st North East India Mount Everest Expedition, he reached the summit of the world’s highest peak on May 18, 2013.