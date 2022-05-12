Meghalaya Government Seeks Comprehensive Roadmap To Rejuvenate ‘Umsohlang-Umshing Stream’ 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Government is looking forward to develop a comprehensive roadmap to rejuvenate the Umsohlang-Umshing stream at Mawlai.

Addressing the mediapersons; the Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma asserted that concerned revitalization project stemmed from his recent visit to Mawlai Kynton Massar, where he participated in a stream cleaning drive and initiated a mission-mode initiative.

Taking to Twitter, Sangma wrote “Meeting with different departments and stakeholders regarding cleaning of River Umsohlang. Have instructed everyone to come up with a comprehensive plan for the eco restoration initiative.”

Meeting with different departments and stakeholders regarding cleaning of River Umsohlang. Have instructed everyone to come up with a comprehensive plan for the eco restoration initiative. @MoJSDoWRRDGR @moefcc pic.twitter.com/dMW6KyBmLT — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) May 12, 2022

He explained that the plan is to start with these streams and use the initiative as a model for other streams in other towns and communities.

The chief minister has also directed the relevant department to develop a thorough project implementation plan.

“We anticipate submitting the comprehensive strategy by May 31,” he stated.

Officials from the agency paid a visit to the site on Wednesday and talked with local residents. “They did a preliminary research, which was examined today (Thursday), and I gave them permission to move forward with developing a thorough strategy,” he said.