Meghalaya Government Seeks Comprehensive Roadmap To Rejuvenate ‘Umsohlang-Umshing Stream’ 

- NET Web Desk
The Meghalaya Government is looking forward to develop a comprehensive roadmap to rejuvenate the Umsohlang-Umshing stream at Mawlai.
Addressing the mediapersons; the Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma asserted that concerned revitalization project stemmed from his recent visit to Mawlai Kynton Massar, where he participated in a stream cleaning drive and initiated a mission-mode initiative.
Taking to Twitter, Sangma wrote “Meeting with different departments and stakeholders regarding cleaning of River Umsohlang. Have instructed everyone to come up with a comprehensive plan for the eco restoration initiative.”
He explained that the plan is to start with these streams and use the initiative as a model for other streams in other towns and communities.
The chief minister has also directed the relevant department to develop a thorough project implementation plan.
“We anticipate submitting the comprehensive strategy by May 31,” he stated.
Officials from the agency paid a visit to the site on Wednesday and talked with local residents. “They did a preliminary research, which was examined today (Thursday), and I gave them permission to move forward with developing a thorough strategy,” he said.