Nagaland : First-Of-Its-Kind “Cucumber Festival” Underway In Mokokchung 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The inaugural programme of the first-of-its-kind Cucumber Festival was held at Aliba Village in Nagaland’s Mokokchung on Wednesday; with an intent to promote cucumber cultivation along the region and its adjacent hamlets.

The festival has been jointly organized by ATMA Nagaland Department of Agriculture, Urban Home Solution Kohima, Rural Development Department of Nagaland, Hills Agro Agency Kohima, Eastern Agro Marketing Agencies of Assam, and EASTMAN CAST & FORGE Ltd of Punjab.

The Director of Agriculture Department – M. Ben Yanthan urged farmers to use modern scientific technologies to develop and boost cucumber cultivation and production.

He told the farmers that the Department of Agriculture will assist and support them in any manner possible.

Earlier, the programme was chaired by Toshimongla, Co-Convenor, Organising Committee, the welcome address was delivered by Lipokmar, Convenor, Organising Committee, the keynote address was delivered by Dr. I. Amenla, Joint Director, ATMA, Exhortation by Sangpangchang Longkumer, EAC Ongpangkong, Mokokchung. Vote of thanks was proposed by Temjentola, Member Secretary Organising Committee.

The Director also released a book on “Off-Season Cucumber Cultivation” and also handed over a certificate of recognition to Lolentsula, Wife of Late Puremba Pongen.

Late Puremba was the first person in the village to conduct research on cucumber cultivation in 1984-85, resulting in the hamlet being a significant cucumber grower in the district.

The Director also inaugurated the stalls put up by different Self Help Groups (SHGs). The programme was attended by a host of Agri & Allied officers from Kohima and also heads of offices from the District.

Different Non-Governmental Organizations like – Ao Senden, Watsu Mungdang, AKM, Ao Lanur Telongjem, Ongpangkong Kaketshir Telongjem, and farmers from neighboring villages, Wokha District and Longleng District are attending the festival.