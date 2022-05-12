Ready To Tackle Flood Situation; Funds Released For Prior Arrangements : Assam Minister – Jogen Mohan 

NET Web Desk

Assam Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management – Jogen Mohan on Thursday highlighted the state government’s readiness to deal with any flood crisis in the state.

“We are completely prepared to cope with any flooding emergency that arises in the state and have directed all Deputy Commissioners to make the necessary preparations. The state government has already released funding to the districts.” – Jogen Mohan stated.

According to the Mohan, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has taken all necessary precautions and has held a series of meetings with district officials.

“We requested that the district administration take all necessary steps; and identified sensitive regions and requested that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) be notified,” he said.

He goes on to say that certain areas in the state, such as Barpeta, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, and Majuli, are particularly vulnerable.

The places were determined using flood data from the previous ten years. The ASDMA identified 11 flood-prone circles spread across five districts.

“This time, we’ve created a scorecard on which each district will be assessed on the level of preparedness that they have achieved, and we’ll also rate them as district number 1, 2, or 3…” – Tripathi remarked.

“We’re also working with Deputy Commissioners, field officers, and circle officers to make sure the team is prepared for any kind of flood emergency now that the rains have begun; and preparing to deal with any flood crisis in Assam,” added Tripathi.