Sikkim : BJP Demands CBI Interference Into Alleged MCX Scam; Directs SKM To Implement Stringent Actions

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Sikkim Chapter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) interference into the alleged money laundering through Multi-Commodity Exchange.

Addressing a press conference, the State BJP spokesperson – Raju Giri on Wednesday asserted that only CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are capable of investigating into the alleged money laundering through Multi-Commodity Exchange (CBI) from Sikkim, with transactions exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore in less than a year.

“Our concerns have already been raised to the CBI and ED headquarters in Delhi. We’re also in contact with the federal government about the MCX fraud and money laundering. The SKM administration should file a FIR and request that the CBI investigate the MCX scandal. In its electoral manifesto, the SKM promised to introduce the CBI to Sikkim, and if not now, then when?,” asked Giri.

“The state administration should investigate the matter as soon as feasible, because if the case is being diverted and prolonged, and longer its delayed, the perpetrators will get more time to repair their mistakes.” – he stated.

Raju Giri further ensured of addressing the matter during forthcoming assembly sessions. “We will not allow such enormous negligence, and therefore appeal the state administration to act as soon as possible.” – he added.

Its worth noting that the BJP is an alliance of the ruling SKM party, and raising the CBI issue could strain relations. It also raises the question of whether the SKM-BJP partnership is in good standing.