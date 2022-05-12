Technical Milestone : Three Northeastern Dialects Among 24; Introduced To Google’s Digital Translation Service 

NET Web Desk

The IT giant – Google added three northeast Indian dialects among 24 to its digital translation service, now supporting a total of 133 languages globally. These three northeast Indian dialects include – Assamese, Mizo and Meiteilon (Manipuri).

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Google – Sundar Pichai, new artificial intelligence technology is allowing Google Translate to substantially extend its language repertoire. Besides, these 24 newly added languages are spoken by more than 300 million people across the globe.

Assamese is spoken by about 25 million people in Northeast India. While, Meiteilon (Manipuri) & Mizo is spoken by almost two million & 830,000 people across Northeast India respectively.

The accomplishment, according to Pichai, was made possible by a novel translation technique known as Zero-Shot Machine Translation, in which a machine learning model only examines monolingual text.

Its worthy to note that without-ever seeing a translation example, Google’s translation algorithm – an astonishing feat and a technical milestone – learns how to translate a piece of text using this new method.