Tripura : Arts Graduate Claims To Develop Air-Run Engine; Seeks PM’s Assistance In Realizing Vision 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

An Arts Graduate from Tripura’s Maracharra area in Kamalpur under Dhalai district reiterated his claim to run the vehicles on air energy and sought the help of Prime Minister – Narendra Modi to materialize the mission.

Identified as Rajkumar Malakar, the youth has been trending online; following his statement to produce an air-run engine namely, ‘BayuMaan’.

Rajkumar claimed that, his model could run even the aeroplanes with the power of air. But before starting the engine should be filled with air in the specific compartment.

He also informed that, he started teg experiment from 2008 and attained success this year very recently. Rajkumar also sought help from the Indian Premier for financial assistance and demanded that he could produce original air-run engine within one month if the Premier extends his help.

This invention could be of great significance if proved to be viable and logical.