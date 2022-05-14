Ahead Of 2023 Assembly Polls; Biplab Kumar Deb Resigns As Tripura CM 

NET Web Desk

In a major political development, the Tripura Chief Minister – Biplab Kumar Deb has resigned from his post today.

He has submitted the resignation letter to Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya.

The development occurred a year before the state’s planned Assembly elections. The party is anticipated to disclose the next CM’s name during the evening meeting.

Recently, Deb visited New Delhi and called-upon the Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah and President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – JP Nadda for a confabulation on the party’s affairs in the Northeastern state.

As per sources, the Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, linked with the Tripura royal family, is expected to take charge in the interim.

Following victory in the 2018 Assembly polls, Deb was elected as the Chief Minister of Tripura, thereby ending the Left Front’s 25-year dominance.