Arunachal Pradesh : Everester – Tagit Sorang Conferred With ‘Northeast Unsung Heroes Red Carpet Award-2021’

NET Web Desk

Everester Abraham Tagit Sorang has been conferred with the reputed ‘Northeast Unsung Heroes Red Carpet Award-2021’ for his remarkable contribution towards the society through the medium of adventure sports.

Sorang, who scaled the world’s highest peak on May 31, 2021, is the first Indian to take part in the NIMAS and IMF Winter Trekking-2021 in Dirang, West Kameng district.

A native of Kra-Daadi district, Soreng in July 2019 scaled Mt Kang Yatse (6,496 metres) at Leh, Ladakh; and became the 14th Arunachal resident and the first from the state’s Nyishi community to have scaled Mt Everest (8,848 meters).

In addition, the Green Squad Team – an NGO working for the welfare of humanity and environment, received the award in the social sector category for its ‘magic bag’ programme, which aims to reduce littering and open waste burning.