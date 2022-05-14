Assam CM Hands-Over Appointment Letters To 22,958 Recruits In 11 Govt Departments 

NET Web Desk

In an endeavour to redeem the pledge of providing 1 lakh jobs to youth, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma today handed-over appointment letters to 22,958 recruits in 11 state government departments.

These appointment letters have been provided during a government programme at Khanapara Veterinary field.



According to reports, these candidates will be recruited along the home department, health department, education department, social welfare, water resource department, and Environment & Forest department among others.



Live from Ceremonial Distribution of Appointment Letters to 22,958 new recruits in 11th Depts of Govt of Assam from Kahanapara Field, Guwahati https://t.co/mqu5tZ2x0y — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 14, 2022

Proud & Happy! A significant day for us as we hand over appointment letters to 22,958 appointees, taking another step towards fulfilling our promise of providing employment to our youth. I urge all the newly appointed friends to dedicatedly work for the prosperity of state. pic.twitter.com/I09K4pbUAA — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 14, 2022

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “A momentous occasion for all of us as we are on course to redeem our pledge to provide 1 lakh jobs to youth of Assam. By handing over appointment letters to 22,958 recruits in 11 departments, we have tried to set a new precedence in transparent appointments to government jobs.”

“We are on a mission to transform Assam into a top performing state and we shall count on your support to serve people with sincerity & dedication. We shall soon recruit another batch of 7,000-8,000 youth, while written exam for 26,000 posts will be held in last week of July.” – he further added.