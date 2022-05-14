Gangtok Hosts Interactive Programme Between Journalists Of Sikkim & Manipur; Emphasizes On Societal Challenges 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

An interactive programme between scribes of Manipur & Sikkim; emphasizing on various societal challenges was held on Friday at a local restaurant in Gangtok.

This event was hosted by the All Manipur Working Journalist Union (AMWJU) in collaboration with the Journalist Union of Sikkim (JUS). It has been sponsored by the Department of Information and Public Relations (IPR).

Its worthy to note that the journalists from Manipur were on a 5-day visit to Sikkim. The entourage of journalists from Manipur was led by the President of Indian Journalists Union – Geethartha Pathak which consisted of 19 women and 12 men journalists.

The event was graced by IPR Secretary Siphora Targain along with Journalist Union of Sikkim President Bhim Rawat and former bureaucrat Kiran Rasaily.

The interactive programme included representatives from different media houses – Impact TV, ISTV, Poknapham, ICHEL Express, Morning Bell, Pandam, Imphal Free Press (IFP), Imphal Times, ISCOM, People’s Chronicle, Kangleipakki Meira, Sangai Express, Eikhoigi Panthung, Leeklam, and Kangla Pao.

On their tour to Sikkim, Manipur journalists commended the traffic system while also advocating for more female journalists.

It focused on gender discrimination, insurgency difficulties and how they have lessened, the progressive withdrawal of AFSPA from Manipur, and education and literacy challenges in Manipur.