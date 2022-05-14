Illegally Allowing Vehicles To Visit Nathu La; Tarnishes Image Of Sikkim Police : IGP (Checkposts)

NET Web Desk

The Inspector General of Police (Checkposts) warned the police personnel against engaging in fraudulent practices such as allowing vehicles to visit Sikkim’s Nathu La without first obtaining the necessary permit from the Tourism Department and the Army.

According to reports, police officials allegedly collected cash from the massive fleet of vehicles on their route to Nathula.

“This move amounts to corruption and is liable for departmental action and prosecution under PCA act.” – informed the order.

“Check Posts Police personnel are warned to rectify their behavior and keep in mind that they are already drawing 50% more salary then their counterpart and it would be advisable to keep their avarice under check.” – added the IGP.

Meanwhile, the Sikkim IGP further shared that such illegal acts are disgracing the image of Sikkim Police.

“Henceforth SP & ASP/Check Posts shall visit Nathula twice a week on rotation to supervise the functioning of the Police on duty at Nathula. The Officers shall interact with tourists and Taxi Drivers and get their feedback on the Police checking. A report shall be submitted on such checking,” – he added.