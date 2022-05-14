Manipur : Bomb Explosion In Imphal East; 1 Injured 

NET Web Desk

Tensions rose in the northeastern state of Manipur, following a powerful explosion which rocked Telapati region of Imphal East district on Friday evening.

According to sources, the blast took place near Mahabir Mandir at Khurai Ahongei Tilipati region at around 8:40 PM.

One person sustained severe injuries as a result of this explosion. Identified as – Subham Prasad, the injured is currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

Imphal Police arrived to the scene right away, and the incident is being investigated further.

Police have also viewed at least three hours of CCTV footage from the time of the explosion to look for any suspicious activity. An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) with no splinters, however, was responsible for the blast.

So far, no outfits has claimed responsibility for the explosion.