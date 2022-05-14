Manipur : Kuki Community Extends Support To ‘War-On-Drugs’ Campaign 

NET Web Desk

The Kuki community from Saikul assembly constituency has pledged its support towards the ‘War on Drugs 2.0’ campaign, an initiative to curb poppy production in Manipur’s Saikul.

According to reports, the Kuki Village Chiefs from Saikul assembly constituency under Kangpokpi district along with other officials called-on the CM in Imphal today to submit their resolution; and urged Singh to provide alternate crops for poppy growers.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh wrote “KUKI COMMUNITY OF SAIKUL COMES OUT TO SUPPORT THE GOVT’s ‘WAR ON DRUGS’ CAMPAIGN. Held a press conference along with Hon’ble Minister Letpao Haokip, Hon’ble MLA Smt Kimneo Haokip Hangshing, Village Chiefs of Saikul assembly constituency today for a very special announcement.”

“In view of the alarming situation regarding poppy plantations in different parts of Manipur, the delegation of the Kuki Chiefs of Saikul have declared to put an immediate halt on poppy cultivation in Saikul and resolved to support the War On Drugs campaign.” – he further added.

In view of the alarming situation regarding poppy plantations in different parts of Manipur, the delegation of the Kuki Chiefs of Saikul have declared to put an immediate halt on poppy cultivation in Saikul and resolved to support the War On Drugs campaign. — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) May 14, 2022

Its worthy to note that recently, the Poumai Community – second largest Naga tribe has designated the Poumai-inhabited territories as a ‘drug/poppy cultivation free zone’; as part of the state government’s War-On-Drugs campaign.

This is also the first time that the entire community has come-out in favour of the fight against the drug menace across the state.