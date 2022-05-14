Meghalaya : ‘Medical Skill Hunar Hub’ Unveiled In West Garo Hills

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad K. Sangma today laid the foundation stone for the construction of the P.A. Sangma Medical Skill Hunar Hub at Dumindikgre in West Garo Hills.

He was accompanied by the Health and Family Welfare Minster – James P.K. Sangma, and Chief Adviser to CM – Thomas A. Sangma.

Sponsored by the Ministry of Minority Affairs under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram, the project is being implemented through the Department of Social Welfare.

This first-of-its-kind Medical Skill Hunar Hub will impart training in the field of nursing and paramedics.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya Chief Minister wrote “Glad to lay foundation for the P A Sangma Medical Skill Hunar Hub at Dumindikgre. This 151.96 Cr project under PMJVK of @MOMAIndia will be a professional development training program for all categories of allied health workers aiming at youth empowerment”

Sangma further shared “The P A Sangma Medical Skill Hunar Hub funded by @MOMAIndia at Dumindikgre will be a first of its kind institution for imparting job-oriented courses & training in the field of Healthcare for our youth of Meghalaya & the North East region”

“I extend my gratitude to the Hon’ble PM, @narendramodi Ji, Hon’ble Union Minority Affairs Minister, @naqvimukhtar Ji for their unwavering support in helping us bring this vision and dream of (L) Sh. P A Sangma to life & for honouring him by naming the institution in his name.” – he added.