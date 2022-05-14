Tripura : Rajya Sabha MP – Manik Saha Elected As New Chief Minister; Replaces Biplab Kumar Deb 

NET Web Desk

The President of state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) & Rajya Sabha MP – Manik Saha has been elected as the new Chief Minister of Tripura.

The development comes just hours after former CM Biplab Deb abruptly resigned, ahead of the 2023 assembly polls.

Manik Saha quit the Congress and joined the BJP in 2016, and was nominated as the party’s state president in 2020.

He replaced Biplab Kumar Deb, who had led the saffron party to a landslide victory in the 2018 Assembly elections, putting an end to a 25-year Communist reign.

Addressing the mediapersons following resignation from the concerned post, Deb asserted “I am a devoted BJP supporter. I hope I did honour to the tasks that were entrusted to me, whether it was as BJP state president or as Chief Minister of Tripura. I have worked for Tripura’s general growth as well as the state’s people’s tranquilly.”

Taking to Twitter, Deb wrote “Congratulations and best wishes to @DrManikSaha2 ji on being elected as the legislature party leader. I believe under PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s vision and leadership Tripura will prosper.”