Dr Manik Saha Sworn-In As 11th Chief Minister Of Tripura

Dr Manik Saha sworn-in as the 11th Chief Minister at Raj Bhavan in Agartala on Sunday.

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 15, 2022: Former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s most favoured person Dr Manik Saha sworn-in as the 11th Chief Minister of Tripura on Sunday.

Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya administered the oath of office and secrecy at Raj Bhavan, New Capital Complex here in Agartala city.

At the swearing ceremony, Dr Saha’s wife Swapna Saha, union minister of state Pratima Bhoumik, ministers of Biplab Deb’s cabinet, MLAs except Diba Chandra Hrangkhwal and Parimal Debbarma, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, ruling BJP’s leaders and office-bearers, councilors of urban bodies and MDCs were present.

However, MLA Mimi Majumder did not attend citing medical grounds while former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma and Cooperative minister Ram Prasad Paul arrived at Raj Bhavan after the swearing ceremony completed.

Speaking to reporters, Dr Saha said “I am extremely grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, National President Bharatiya Janata Party J P Nadda, Ex-CM Biplab Kumar Deb and MLAs for nominating me to take the oath as the Chief Minister of Tripura. With blessings and guidance I will remain committed to the all-round development of the state.”

Meanwhile, Tripura’s main opposition CPIM had boycotted the swearing in ceremony of the new Chief Minister. Not only this, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) was not present at the auspicious ceremony.

Dr Saha was unanimously elected as the president of Tripura Pradesh BJP on January 15, 2020. Later, he was elected as the Rajya Sabha MP. Now, he has become the 11th Chief Minister of the state.

Apart from this, the new members of the state cabinet will be finalized soon. At present, all the BJP MLAs and party leadership along with central leaders Bhupendra Yadav, Tripura in-charge Vinod Sonkar and organizational secretaries Fanindranath Sarma and Ajay Jamwal attended a meeting at State Guest House.