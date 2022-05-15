Tripura BSF Seized Huge Consignment Of Contrabands Worth Rs 2.29 Crore

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 15, 2022: In the series of operations, the vigilant troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) gave a big jolts to the trans-border smugglers by successfully seizing huge quantity of contraband items, besides 20.5 kilos of dry cannabis, recused 29 cattle heads having combined seizure value worth Rs 2 crore 29 lakh 33 thousand 241 along with 10,500 Bangladeshi Taka and also apprehended two notorious smugglers on the intervening nights of May 14 and 15.

A press communique issued by BSF on Sunday informed “During wee hours of May 14 last, on specific Intelligence input the troops of BOP Srinagar, Ex-109 Battalion of BSF conducted a special joint operation along with Police and successfully recovered huge consignment of 102 bundles containing assorted clothing items along with Omni van bearing registration number TR03H 0330, Bajaj Platina Motorcycle bearing registration number TR08C-9243 and three mobile phones having total seizure value amounting to Rs 2,22,98,000 from a Godown under Srinagar Police Station under Sabroom sub-division in South Tripura district. “

“They also apprehended 02 notorious smugglers namely Madhu Data (55), resident of Krishna Nagar under Manu Bazar police station in South Tripura district along with his associate namely Pranam Majumdar (35), resident of Samarganj under the same police station from the spot. The apprehended persons along with seized mobile phones have been handed over to Manu Bazar police station and remaining seized items along with mentioned vehicles have been handed over to Customs in Sabroom for further course of action.

Besides, vigilant troops of BSF Tripura also rescued 29 cattle heads and seized 20.5 kilos of dry cannabis and other contraband items having collective seizure value of Rs 6,35,241, besides 10,500 Bangladeshi Taka in different operations on Indo-Bangladesh International Borders in intervening night of May 14-15, 2022.

It is to mention that vigilant BSF troops deployed on the extreme Frontiers of the Country in Tripura State are effectively manning the International Border and considerably seizing various contraband items on a regular basis from the bordering areas, thus successfully restricting the trans-border illegal movement of smuggling goods.