Arunachal Pradesh : Telangana Artist On Pan-India Tour Reaches Itanagar; Portraying Serene Landscape, Cultural Diversity

NET Web Desk

The Telangana-based artist – Alpula Pocham, who commenced his pan-India ‘Kala Yatra (Kashmir to Kanyakumari)’ voyage in December 2017, reached Arunachal Pradesh’s Itanagar from Manipur on May 13; after travelling through 20 states.

Pocham has been travelling to various states for the past five years with the goal of portraying the real India, its rich cultural diversities and serene landscapes, via his extraordinary craft.

He visited the gonpa, the Itafort site, and IG Park upon his arrival, and sketched a few paintings of tribal traditional residences, attires, and vistas near Itafort.

The artist who has completed almost 13,000 paintings till date; aspires to depict the rich culture, traditions and customs of India and preserve such representations for future generations.

Pocham began drawing in Class 8 after being inspired by his instructor Satyanarayan. Later, he earned a master’s degree in fine arts and painting from Khairagarh’s Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwavidyala.

Although his paintings are not for sale, but impressed by his work, some people have provided him financial assistance. He had to stop at a spot several times due to shortage of finances, and would only continue on to his next target after receiving funds from well-wishers.

During 15-days stay in the northeastern state; Pocham aspires to visit Pasighat, Roing and adjoining places. He left for Roing in Lower Dibang Dibang Valley district today. His next destination is Meghalaya.

Pocham expects to finish his cross-country adventure in the first few months of 2023.